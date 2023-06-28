With videoA scabies outbreak in a student house or a nursing home: you hear it more and more often. The little bugs crawl under your skin and cause a lot of itching. Very annoying, but is it also dangerous? Scabies is contagious, is there a chance that the whole of the Netherlands will soon have it?
You can get scabies through skin contact with someone who is infected. The bugs jump over to your body and dig a tunnel under the skin. Because people live close together in student houses and care homes and have a lot of physical contact, outbreaks sometimes take place there.
The treatment is quite a bit of work, because you really can’t get rid of these parasites just like that. How about that? Robbyn Jansen has completely bitten himself into the scabies mite for you and explains it to you in the video above.
