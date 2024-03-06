Scabies | Can the gym's exercise mat cause scabies? This is what the experts say

Disgusting Scabies has recently escalated into local epidemics in Finland, which have occurred especially in kindergartens and nursing homes.

Itchy mites are difficult and expensive to get rid of once they become a nuisance. Cases have been on the rise for a few years now.

Is there a reason to be particularly concerned about infection at the gym?

According to experts, it is not. Common sense and regular good hygiene are enough.

Krista Tapaninaho.

“I don't see that there is any need to be more worried in the gym”, says the doctor of the Institute of Elite Sports KIHU Krista Tapaninaho.

“But in general, it is necessary to be vigilant, because there is a lot of scabies everywhere where people are in close contact. So, actually, it is in no way related to that sport in particular, but to the general disease situation.”

In long-term skin contact lasting 5–10 minutes, the contagious scabies mite survives poorly outside the human body. For example, you can get infected by using the same textiles or towels, but the scabies mite does not live on hard surfaces.

Even a shared gym mat is unlikely to spread scabies.

“In theory, it's possible, but quite unlikely,” says Terveystalo's occupational health care specialist Toni Vanni.

“However, the material of the jumping mats is so plastic, the mite doesn't enjoy it terribly well either. Maybe soft fabrics or sofas could be more likely where it would stick,” Vänni reflects.

Leif Lakoma.

Sports clubs and junior teams THL chief physician Leif Lakoma are not seen as higher risk groups than usual.

“Of course, it also depends on what the contacts are like and what age the children are,” says Lakoma.

“It is possible, but the required physical contact must be quite long-lasting.”

Tapaninaho recently treated two sports teams affected by a scabies epidemic. He sees the locker room conditions as one where the spread of scabies could, in principle, be more likely than average. The members of the teams are in close contact also when traveling, for example.

In the same breath, he adds that, unfortunately, he has no verified factual information on the matter.

“Yes, everything that happens in the rest of society is reflected in sports,” says Tapaninaho.

“A few athletes have had symptoms suitable for scabies, and then it must be taken into account that the team is also a close contact. We have therefore taken care of the entire team at the same time.”

In Vänni's opinion, keeping clothes clearly separated in the dressing room would be a reasonable way to reduce the risk of infection in this case.

Long lasting there are contacts in many sports, especially in training.

The most obvious of these is wrestling. The executive director of the wrestling association Pasi Sarkkinen according to the association, there have been no reports of infections, but he considers it almost certain that there have also been infections in wrestling circles.

“When it's on the rise even in the normal population, the risk has increased in close contact, just like with the flu,” says Sarkkinen.

In wrestling, avoiding close contact is impossible. Sarkkinen says that this is why the coaches are aware of such matters and intervene at a very low threshold for, for example, potentially contagious skin problems.

“We also have a medical check-up in connection with the weigh-in at all competition events, where all competitors are checked for things that may indicate infectious diseases,” says Sarkkinen.

Cheerleading is a sport with large numbers of fans, where you work in tight groups, and skin-to-skin contact is also inevitable. Executive director of the cheerleading association Tiina Kuikka says that there have been no reports of incidents from the field yet to the union.

“We also woke up to the matter after THL's press conference yesterday. We are considering whether it is necessary to make general guidelines for clubs. We still haven't reached the level of what they would be,” says Kuikka.

To the sports stand you can go with peace of mind, even though large groups of people are sitting and standing quite close to each other, say the experts unanimously.

“I don't see any risk in such events,” sums up THL's Lakoma.