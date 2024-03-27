Scabies is an itchy disease, very contagious, caused by the 'sarcoptes scabiei hominis' mite, a parasite that completes its entire life cycle in the human epidermis and survives for a few days outside of it. It's an illness widespread throughout the world, without differences in ethnicity or social class: every week, at the Irccs Meyer in Florence, “about 2/3 new cases have been recorded, for a total of more than 100 new diagnoses per year.

Transmission occurs through close contact and for this reason it spreads very easily in family units and community environments”, underlines Aou Meyer. However, the Florentine pediatric specialists have found “a definitive cure” by revisiting an ancient sulfur-based recipe, to fight an increasingly widespread disease that does not always respond to the active ingredients in use. “It is working in almost all cases treated so far, without significant side effects”, underline the specialists led by Cesare Filippeschi, dermatologist.

I study. The preliminary results of the study – still ongoing – have just been published in a letter to the editor in the journal 'International Journal of Dermatology'. In recent years, cases of scabies have increased significantly, thanks to the resumption of international travel and – not to be excluded – also a certain resistance developed by the mite responsible for the disease. “Permethrin is traditionally used to treat scabies, and in recent years oral ivermectin has been introduced as a second line: but our clinical experience has shown us that it was often no longer enough – says Filippeschi – Hence, in dialogue with colleagues of Bambino Gesù, in light of their decades of experience with the use of the molecule in an effective and safe way, the intuition was born to treat affected patients with a sulfur preparation at 17% concentration, however based on a ” gentle vehicle”, an emollient and therefore non-irritating cream”.

A new administration protocol has also been developed at Meyer: “The cream is applied in the evening and then applied for three days, without washing, in order to create an occlusive sulfur 'barrier' and then the treatment is repeated (strictly on the whole family and cohabitants), the following week. The results – continues the Irccs – are very encouraging: 22 patients were enrolled in the study, but those actually treated successfully with the new therapy are many more and at Meyer this has become the therapy of choice for scabies”. “This discovery is arousing interest from other national and international centers. Furthermore, it is a galenic preparation which has a reduced cost compared to other therapies on the market, and which once again reminds us how sometimes by rediscovering 'old' molecules it is possible to develop effective therapies: we think that since the beginning of the century last and until the 90s, the fumes of burnt sulfur flowers were used to cleanse the rooms of scabies patients!”, concludes Filippeschi.