Highlights: Supreme Court imposes fine of 1 rupee on senior advocate Prashant Bhushan

Contempt case sentencing Bhushan, the top court referred to a 2018 incident

The court ruled the press conference of 4 senior judges of the Supreme Court wrong in 2018.

new Delhi

The Supreme Court today pronounced the press conference of 4 senior judges of the top court in 2018, while sentencing today in the case of senior advocate Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case. During the sentencing of Bhushan, a bench headed by Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari, headed by Justice Arun Mishra made this remark.

Now buy a car or wait for Diwali bumpers discounts, every answer will be found here



SC imposes ₹ 1 fine on Bhushan, 3 months jail and 3 years stay on advocacy if not given

Justice Chelameswar made allegations



Justice Chelameswar, who was then the number two judge in the Supreme Court, while talking to the media, said, “About two months ago, we 4 judges wrote and met the Chief Justice (Deepak Mishra). We told them that whatever is happening is not right. Administration is not running properly. This case was about the assignment of a case. He said that although we failed to explain our point to the Chief Justice. So we decided to put the whole thing before the nation.



This statement of Justice Kurian Joseph was

Justice Kurian Joseph said it was about the assignment of a case. Asked whether it was a case related to the suspicious death of CBI Judge Justice Loya, Kurien said, “Yes”. Justice Chelameswar and Justice Kurian Joseph said that we will make the letter public, which will make the whole thing clear. Chelameswar said, ‘After 20 years no one should say that we have sold our souls. So we decided to talk to the media. Chelameswar said that in order to maintain democracy in any country including India, it is necessary that an institution like the Supreme Court should function properly.