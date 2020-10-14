The Supreme Court said in the case of exemption of interest on loans up to Rs 2 crore under the RBI Moratorium Scheme, the government should implement it at the earliest. Because, borrowers will not be expected to wait a month for this. The court further said that Diwali of common people is in the hands of the government.

The Supreme Court told the Central Government – “Diwali of common people is in your hands.” The Center said in an affidavit filed last Saturday that the government needed time till November 15 to make a formal announcement on the interest waiver.

Expressing strong objection to such tactics being adopted by the Center, a three-member bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said, “The decision you have taken should reach the beneficiaries.” You announced a rebate on compound interest on 2 October but no guidelines were issued to banks in this regard. Despite your decision, common people are worried about interest on interest from banks. Why should this work take so long, it seems that you are deliberately delaying the whole thing. “

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India filed a new affidavit in the Supreme Court in the loan moratorium case. In the affidavit, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that it is not possible to provide more relief to the area affected by the corona virus epidemic. The bank has also said that it is not possible to extend the loan moratorium beyond six months.

The RBI stated that “a loan moratorium of more than six months may also affect the credit behavior of borrowers. As a result, overall debt discipline can be eliminated, which will have a negative impact on the process of debt creation in the economy. This may impact small borrowers more, as their access to formal lending channels is dependent on the credit culture. “

