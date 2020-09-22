new Delhi: There have been signs of relief for the nearly two lakh students taking compartment exams due to CBSE failing in any subject. The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of compartment examination at the earliest.

Along with this, the court also asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the cut-off date of college admission, so that these students do not face any difficulty in admission. The next hearing of the case will be held on Thursday 24 September.

During the hearing of the case, lawyer Apoorva Kurup appeared on behalf of the UGC. He told the bench that the possibility of coming of cut off date for admission to colleges is highest in the end of October. If CBSE declares the result of compartment examination earlier, then students will be able to take admission.

At the same time, lawyer Vivek Tankha, appearing on behalf of a group of students, said that compartment examinations are ending on September 29. If we take the exam and are unable to take admission then it makes no sense. He said that CBSE should declare the results of the examination soon and UGC should accommodate students taking compartment examination in the academic calendar.

Let us know that compartment examinations of CBSE tenth and twelfth are starting from today. The board has made every possible preparation keeping in mind the safety of the students. Along with this, guidelines have also been released. In view of the safety of students, the number of exam centers has been increased from 575 to 1278.

