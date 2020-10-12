new Delhi: The Supreme Court will also hear transgenders on the same legal protection as women in sexual abuse cases. Today, the court issued a notice to the Center, describing the petition as important. In the petition filed by advocate Ripak Kansal, it was said that under Section 354 of the IPC, touching women unfairly or hurting their dignity is considered a punishable offense. Such incidents are common with eunuchs. But they have no legal protection.

The petition further states that Article 14 of the constitution gives everyone the right to equality. Article 21 gives everyone the right to life with respect. But the transgender community is not getting this right. Most of the laws have been made keeping women or men in view.

The petitioner demanded that at least the laws related to sexual exploitation should be changed. It also needs to include sexual misconduct with transgenders. This class will also live with respect. The police will also not be able to say on the complaint of transgenders that there is no law on this issue.

Today, in a brief hearing of the issue, the court called it a good petition. A Bench of Chief Justices SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Rasubramaniam issued notice to the Center considering it necessary to hear.

The court asked Vikas Singh, senior advocate appearing for the petitioner, to give a list of the old rulings in which the court has issued guidelines on sexual harassment cases. Significantly, before this, the court has given important decisions on many issues like sexual abuse of women at the workplace, Section 377 of unnatural sex acts.

