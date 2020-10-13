new Delhi: On the social media, the Supreme Court will hear the demand for a system of curbing objectionable content. The court today issued a notice to the central government on this issue. The petition of two students of the law has demanded ban on fake profiles, access to social media on the basis of age, and fixing accountability of the platform.

The petition of Skanda Vajpayee and Abhyudaya Mishra, students of a law college in Pune, has raised the issue of lack of clear government rules on social media. It has been told that taking advantage of this, all illegal and unethical activities are going on on social media. The accountability of social media platforms has also not been fixed in the case.

The petitioners say that the exemption of creating profiles without a system of verification has given rise to fake and anonymous profiles. People often make profiles in the name of another person as well. Many types of illegal trade are also being conducted through social media. The current legal system of action on obscene or objectionable material is proving insufficient in the changing times.

The petition demands that;

* Creating a profile with another’s name or picture should be declared a legal offense.

* Fake and anonymous profiles are checked. A system of profile verification should be made.

* Arrange to prevent objectionable content from being removed and re-uploaded. The responsibility of the social media platform should be fixed.

* Changes in the national education policy, children should be informed about the necessary sex education and online safety according to their age.

* Access to social media should be made according to age. This will keep the children away from the wrong material.

* Government should be asked to notify and implement Information Technology (Intermediate Guidelines) Rules 2018.

Today the matter was found in the bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniam. The judges immediately issued notice, considering the issue as important. The case is expected to be heard next in December.

