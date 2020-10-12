new Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Central Government on petitions challenging the validity of 3 recently passed agricultural laws. These laws have been described as unconstitutional in the petitions. The next hearing of the case will be after 6 weeks.

What is the matter

Parliament has recently passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Act, Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. All three Acts have become law after the President’s seal. In these, the farmers have been given freedom like selling crops outside the agricultural market, contracting with private companies and traders. These laws have been challenged in the Supreme Court through several petitions.

Initial disagreement of court

The first lawyer in the petitions on this issue was Manohar Lal Sharma, before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde. In it, there was a possibility of exploitation of farmers by implementation of new laws. The court asked him that the law had just passed. What is the result of this that a hearing should be held now? The court asked Sharma to withdraw the petition. When any appropriate reason is seen, then knock the court door.

The second petitioner handled the matter

Advocate K. Parameshwar presented for Rakesh Vaishnav of Chhattisgarh Farmers Congress. He said that it is not just about the possible outcome. The law has been unconstitutionally passed. Under the Constitution, laws related to agriculture come under the jurisdiction of the State Legislative Assembly. Many states, including Chhattisgarh, have already made laws related to agricultural markets. Parliament made a law on the subject falling within the jurisdiction of the states without making necessary amendments in the constitution.

Court notice

The judges considered this point important. Chief Justice of Attorney General KK Venugopal, who was present during the hearing, said, “Even if the petitioners file the petition in their respective state high courts, you still have to answer. We are issuing notice. You enter the answer. “

At present, there is no restriction on the law

Initially, the court asked the government for an answer in 4 weeks. But at the request of the Attorney General, he was given 6 weeks time. In this case, the next hearing of the case is expected in the end of November or the first week of December. At present, the implementation of new agricultural laws is not banned.

