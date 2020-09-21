new Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the problems faced by sex workers due to lockdown and corona. The court has asked the central and state governments to consider the assistance of sex workers. The case will be heard next week.

Today, during a brief hearing of the case, a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao admitted that sex workers are in serious trouble due to the lockdown and corona. The court said that even if these people do not have ration cards, the state governments should help them immediately.

The court has asked all the states to present their case on the case. The judges said that in recent times many states have assisted the eunuchs. The same should be done for sex workers. The Supreme Court started hearing on the plight of sex workers of the country, taking cognizance itself 10 years ago.

In 2010, the court had considered it necessary to improve the status of sex workers while listening to the case of killing of a sex worker in the red light area of ​​Kolkata by slapping the head of the wall. The court turned the matter into a PIL. Since then, the Supreme Court has issued instructions for the rehabilitation and assistance of sex workers many times.

