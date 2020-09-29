new Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Jammu and Kashmir administration over the custody of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. The Supreme Court has asked that what is the maximum amount of custody under the Public Safety Act? And how long will Mehbooba be kept in custody?

Daughter Iltija filed a petition

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti has filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the custody of the PDP leader. The case will be heard on October 15. The Supreme Court today said that no one can always be kept in custody and some middle path should be found.

Daughter and brother allowed to meet mufti

Justice S. K. A bench of calls and Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti should request the authorities to participate in the party meetings. The Supreme Court has allowed Iltija Mufti and her maternal uncle to meet Mehbooba Mufti in custody.

Mehbooba Mufti has been in custody since August 5 last year

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has been in custody since August 5 last year. On August 5 last year, the central government abolished most of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to give special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories.

