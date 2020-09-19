new Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that if Sudarshan TV removes objectionable content from its UPSC Jihad program, its broadcast can be allowed. The court expressed concern over the misrepresentation of the entire Muslim community in the program. The court said, “We do not want to play the role of censor board for TV programs. But we have some constitutional duties. We have to protect the dignity of the people. “

The program was postponed after 4 episodes

Broadcasting the program, which saw the arrival of more Muslims in the civil service as part of a conspiracy, was stopped after 4 episodes. The Supreme Court did this while hearing some petitions. It was told in these petitions that the entire Muslim community is being shown as a conspirator in the program. Malicious comments are being made about them.

What plea did the channel counsel make?

In front of the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph, Sudarshan TV denied that it was targeting the entire Muslim community. Shyam Dewan, counsel for the channel said, “We are not against selection of any talented person in UPSC. But an institution called Zakat Foundation is helping Muslim students to clear the UPSC exam. This organization has received financial support from foreign organizations like Madina Trust, Muslim Aid, Islamic Foundation. All these organizations have been involved in anti-India activities. He has links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and terrorist organizations. We extracted these facts through investigative journalism and presented them to the people. “

Shyam Dewan tried to assure the bench that the channel has done investigative journalism with its pleas for about 2 hours. It is not appropriate to stop broadcasting a program in this way. He also said that all episodes should be allowed to air. After that, if it is found that the channel has made a mistake, then the legal action that will be taken for it, the channel is ready to face it.

We do not have to act like the censor board – Supreme Court

At the end of the hearing, the judges said, “We know that we do not have to act like a censor board. If we do this then tomorrow all the courts of the country will start doing this. We consider the freedom of journalists important. But the kind of language and presentation that has been kept in the 4 episodes of your program so far, many things are objectionable. “The judges especially objected to the program repeatedly wearing a forged Namaji cap and green t-shirt beard. Cartoon of the person being used. Flames are being shown behind him. Similarly, objectionable words were used for AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. His photographs were also shown in flames.

The judges asked Shyam Dewan whether the channel would change the way the program was presented. The judges said that there is no one against investigative journalism. If the channel is aware of the alleged conspiracy of a foreign organization, then there is no problem in keeping it in front of the people. But if an entire community is shown involved in the conspiracy, it cannot be allowed. Justice KM Joseph, a member of the bench said, “Jain and Christian organizations also help the students of their community. Everyone wants to join the mainstream. Why do you want to interrupt it? “

Not against talented man’s selection in UPSC- Channel’s lawyer

The channel’s counsel once again made it clear that he is not against the selection of any talented person in the UPSC. Their entire news is only about the conspiracy of the anti-India foreign organizations. The lawyer said that the channel will consider what the judges have said about the change in the program. A new affidavit will be filed on this issue on Monday. The court, while allowing this, postponed the hearing for Monday.

Starting the hearing of the case, the court also expressed concern about the unbridled reporting of TV channels. Was asked whether there is a need to make fresh guidelines about this? During the hearing, the Central Government’s lawyer Tushar Mehta told the court, “Broadcasting of wrong and inflammatory things is not allowed under the program court fixed for TV channels. Rules are being made afresh regarding what action should be taken on the channel that violates the program code. According to the proposal, many kinds of action that can be taken on the channels in the future, including stopping the broadcast for 30 days. At present, the proposal for new rules is being considered by the people.