new Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to hear the petition demanding dismissal of the Uddhav government of Maharashtra and imposing President’s rule there. The petitioner accused the government of misusing government machinery in the state and targeting people disliked by the government. The court said, “As a citizen you can demand from the President. No need to come here.

Delhi-based petitioners Vikram Gehlot, Rishabh Jain and Gautam Sharma had described the Mahavikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra as failing to comply with the constitution. The petition referred to the suspicious death of actor Sushant Singh and some other incidents, including the role of the Mumbai police in his investigation.

The bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde expressed surprise, saying, “Do you mean to say that the death of a Bollywood actor means the failure of the constitutional system in the state?”

The petitioner also referred to incidents like beating of retired naval officer Madan Lal Sharma and demolishing a large part of actress Kangana Ranaut’s office.

But the three judges of the bench were not convinced by these arguments. The Chief Justice said, “You have mentioned one or two incidents of Mumbai. Do you know how big a state Maharashtra is?”

The petitioner once again requested the court to consider his demand. But the judges said, “As a citizen you can go to the President. No need to come to us. “

