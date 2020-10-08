new Delhi: The Supreme Court today said that the right to freedom of speech and expression has been ‘most abused’ in recent times. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian made this remark during the hearing on the petitions of Jamiat Ulema A Hind and others.

It was alleged in these petitions that a section of media was spreading communal hatred on the program of Tablighi Jamaat during Kovid-19.

The bench pulled up the Center for its ‘fraudulent’ affidavit. The court said that the right to freedom of speech and expression has been ‘most abused’ in recent times.

The bench made this remark when senior advocate Dushyant Dave on behalf of the Jamaat said that the Center has stated in its affidavit that the petitioners want to crush the freedom of speech and expression.

To this, the bench said, “They are free to say anything in their affidavits, just like you are free to give arguments whatever you want.”

The bench was angered that instead of the Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, an additional secretary filed an affidavit in which “unwarranted” and “nonsensical” things have been written regarding media reporting in the Tabligi Jamaat case.

The bench said, “You cannot deal with this court the way you are doing in this case.” The court asked the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to stop the motivated reporting of media in such cases For this, instructions have been given to give detailed details of the steps taken earlier.