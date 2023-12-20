EIt was a first half to rub your eyes. SC Magdeburg led 27:9 after 30 minutes against the strong home team HSV Hamburg. The attack effectiveness was an astronomical 90 percent. Almost every throw was a hit. Goalkeeper Sergej Hernandez blocked 80 percent of the shots. A fabulous value. It was a handball display at its best – of course not for HSV, who later limited the damage when it was “only” 43:28 for Magdeburg in the end.

The SCM has now gone 25 games without a defeat, which means for coach Bennet Wiegert: his black hair can only be tamed with gel, his beard is getting longer and longer – which his daughters don't like at all. It's hard to imagine that Wiegert would have to go to the hairdresser after the last game of the year on Friday against Göppingen.

Of course, there is no need for superstition to bring success to this team. Wiegert says: “You are on a mission. They are incredibly intrinsically motivated and want to finish the semi-series successfully. I don't have to start a fire or rage on the side. It’s a great feeling for me to be able to accompany this.”

His SCM is at the top of the Bundesliga, has reached the quarter-finals of the DHB Cup and is fighting for one of the first two places in the Champions League, which would allow it to skip the round of 16. Most recently there were such gala performances in the 38:24 win against the Rhein-Neckar Löwen and on Tuesday evening in Hamburg that even the opposing coaches were enthusiastic about being the ones who were suffering.



Clear the way: Felix Claar

:



Image: Huebner



As in 2022, Wiegert identified participation and the outcome of the Super Globe as the initial spark for the autumn fireworks: “The victories against Kielce and the Füchse were the can opener for our further performance. The players realized again that their belief in their own quality was justified.” And so the appearances at the Club World Cup in November did not result in phases of visible fatigue and loss of points, but rather a shift in their own possibilities upwards – the 30th Minutes from Hamburg were close to the perfect handball game. “The boys said after the Super Globe: We’ll take the enthusiasm with us and save it into the league,” explains Wiegert.







But without individual world class, there can be no top performance as a team. Wiegert's attack leaders Felix Claar, Janus Smarason and Omar Ingi Magnusson have internalized his form of handball. They are dangerous to score from all positions, have a high passing speed and are strong in one-on-one situations. And they can also play defense. The goalkeeper team Nikola Portner/Sergej Hernandez is the strongest in the league. Philipp Weber and Gisli Kristjansson, who have been injured for a long time, are pushing up from behind. “We would like to continue playing,” says national player Lukas Mertens, “of course you can bear the stress of having to play every three days much better when things are going so well.” But it’s much more than just a run, and that’s why The people of Magdeburg are not afraid of any disruption if all three competitions continue after the European Championship break in February.

The squad is so strong that the SCM is hesitant to extend Mika Damgaard's contract because the oversupply has to be paid for. Damgaard was the best Magdeburger in the first third of the season. “We have grown again as a team,” enthuses coach Wiegert. His team radiates that too – and not just on Tuesday evening in Hamburg.