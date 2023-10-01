Christian Streich hugged match winner Vincenzo Grifo well before the final whistle and hugged his magic foot tightly when he was substituted. With a penalty in the corner and a perfectly taken corner, the German-Italian freed his team, which still seemed unsettled, from the first small valley of the season. After three Bundesliga games without a win, SC Freiburg beat their favorite opponent FC Augsburg 2-0 – the challenging week can come.

Even if the Freiburgers have to improve further for the duels with West Ham United on Thursday (6.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Europa League and on RTL+) and Bayern Munich on Sunday (5.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN). “Everyone has opponents they like,” said Grifo with a mischievous grin at DAZN: “We are very satisfied. The penalty was good for us, it was the can opener. We did better in the second half than in the first.” Grifo only remained ice cold with the early penalty (5th), then he served to the head of Philipp Lienhart (56th) for the sixth win in a row against FCA.

FC Augsburg, on the other hand, remains pointless away from home. The trend with only one win from the last nine league games across the seasons is worrying. “It annoys me that you give up the points so stupidly,” said captain Ermedin Demirović.

Freiburg’s game this season is “still a bit tough,” complained sports director Klemens Hartenbach before kick-off. When warming up, the sports club’s players wore Christian Günter’s jerseys; the captain suffered a setback with an infection after his arm operation and will be out until the end of the year.

Even without its leader, Freiburg got off to a lightning start. Iago clumsily kicked over the clever Roland Sallai in the penalty area, Grifo coolly sank the penalty. But Augsburg shook itself quickly, things went back and forth merrily. After a catastrophic back pass from Yannik Keitel, Philip Tietz missed the quick equalizer in a one-on-one with Noah Atubolu (9th).

However, after the furious first ten minutes, the game completely died down in front of 33,134 spectators. Augsburg pressed man to man all over the pitch, nipping many Freiburg combinations in the bud. The Bavarian Swabians could hardly do anything with the ball. So there was a lot of idle time until the break.







After the change, little else happened. Both teams hit a lot of long passes, then went for the second ball – that wasn’t productive. Consequently, a standard was needed, Lienhart nodded in a corner from the strong Grifo. Former Freiburg player Ermedin Demirović also missed Augsburg’s best chance after a corner (67′). Sven Michel’s supposed goal (80th) didn’t count because it was offside.