Juventus Turin? For the stars of FC Bayern Munich, a trip there would be European business as usual. For the SC Freiburg players, however, the trip to the capital of Piedmont is a dream tour. After all, Juventus Turin almost always played in the Champions League gala class in the past.

The sports club, on the other hand, only looks at flying visits to the former Uefa Cup competition or the Europa League. The most renowned adversaries so far have been Feyenoord Rotterdam in the 2001/02 Uefa Cup season and FC Sevilla in the 2013/14 Europa League season, when the 2-0 defeat saw just 15,700 spectators at the Dreisam Stadium, which was not even sold out .

On the other hand, when the Italian record champions play the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 in a week (March 16, 6.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Europa League) in the new Freiburg Arena, which can seat almost 35,000 spectators, there will be a festive mood at the kick-off. SC Freiburg, arrived in the big world of European football: This Thursday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Europa League and on RTL) it will be at least a memorable snapshot. Or even a promise for more duels with the continental top addresses of this sport.

When Christian Streich talked about Juve these days, it was mostly in a glorified tone, in which the hope of a coup from the Freiburg underdog, who was practiced in this art, was wrapped up. “We old people sucked up these Juve names with our mother’s milk,” said the 57-year-old football teacher on the day his sports club was drawn to meet the “old lady”. And raved about old heroes of the Bianconeri like the legendary goalkeeper Gian-Luigi Buffon or the star Polish midfield director Zbigniew Boniek.







“I’m happy to shake his hand”

Now he meets his colleague Massimiliano Allegri for the first time in the Juventus Stadium, who punished Turin this season with a deduction of 15 points because of a balance sheet fraud scandal and is therefore currently only seventh in Serie A, between 2015 and 2019 led to five championship titles. “Mr. Allegri,” says Streich with respect, “I know him from 150 games on TV. I am happy to shake his hand.”

Awe-inspiring, nobody has to worry about that, Streich won’t be when it comes to the most spectacular international duel of his Freiburg team. “When it comes to kicking,” he says, there’s always a chance when the supposedly inferior team is having a good day and the supposedly superior opponent isn’t. So we have a chance.”



Pensive view before the biggest game in the club’s European history: Freiburg coach Christian Streich

:



Image: dpa



Not only Streich and his team, but also 2,100 fans of the sports club are looking forward to a new stadium experience and a sporting encounter of an unusual kind by Freiburg standards. Another 1,400 tickets, which SC supporters purchased beyond the quota officially made available by Juve had, the Italian club canceled to the regret of SC Freiburg.







Juventus Turin and the local authorities want to avoid conditions like a year ago, when thousands of Eintracht Frankfurt fans flooded the Nou Camp stadium during the Europa League away game against FC Barcelona and created a home game atmosphere.

Vincenzo Grifo with a kind of home game

The people of Freiburg had made offers to the Italians to collaborate on the safety concept in the event of approval. Nothing will come of it now, and the fifth place in the Bundesliga has made a comforting offer for the supporters who are curbing their desire to travel: If you want, you can experience the great community experience at home as an alternative. The club offers the game as a public viewing event in its own stadium.

After all, almost all Freiburg pros are taking part in the celebration of this extraordinary Freiburg football day. “Everyone who can walk is there, whether they play or not,” Streich announced on Saturday after the “Italian” 0-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach, because “someone would still hold it against me in 15 years if I would leave him at home now”.

Vincenzo Grifo even has a kind of home game in Turin. Although he is an avowed Inter Milan fan and has never played in the Juventus Arena, the heart of the Pforzheim-born son of a Sicilian father and an Apulian mother beats faster.

He is at home and away at the same time this Thursday evening, especially since the 29-year-old Italy international has already played eight caps for his country. Grifo, currently Freiburg’s most successful goalscorer, can recommend himself again for the Squadra Azzurra in the two duels with Juventus Turin, so that he will be there for the defending champion at the 2024 European Championship, unlike at the 2021 European Championship. “It’s still a long way off, but it’s a great motivation,” he says about his Italian dream in the middle of Germany.