Lucas Höler still had a score to settle with Leipzig. The Freiburg soccer striker said before the game what others might have thought. Time for reckoning should be on Tuesday evening at the stadium next to the airfield. Instead, the bill has gotten even bigger. Much larger. After losing the final in the DFB Cup last May, Höler and his teammates wanted to leave the field as winners in the semi-finals. This plan failed miserably. The Sport-Club Freiburg lost 1:5 goals to furious players from Leipzig. It was 4-0 at half-time.

Freiburg could not only have an unfinished business after the defeat in terms of sport. When the clear inferiority became apparent, there was an incident in the middle of the second half that should have an aftermath. The Leipzig reservist André Silva was apparently hit on the head by a coin while warming up in front of the Freiburg fan curve and then lay down on the ground. Emotions then boiled over briefly, a few Freiburg fans made it into the interior, but were rejected by stewards and Sport Club players.

Referee Sven Jablonski noted the incident in his report, which goes to the German Football Association (DFB). “We write in what we perceived,” he said on the Sky TV channel: “The safety of the players comes first at all times. However, abandoning the game is the last resort. We were able to continue because the players were ultimately safe.” From then on, the Leipzig substitutes warmed up on the other side; the situation calmed down. “If the players had signaled that they needed a break, we would have reacted,” said Jablonski.

“I’m not going to lay down there”

Freiburg’s captain condemned the behavior of the few angry fans. It is “not nice that they go down the fence, it doesn’t have to be,” said Christian Günter: “It also scares a bit when it comes to violence”, even if “nothing major happened”. However, he also criticized Silva: “I don’t lie down there. I got five lighters in the back at Schalke last week at the corner,” he told Sky: “If it’s not a laceration or something, I’ll take the thing, throw it to the side, then it’s done, then the emotions boil not that high.”







An external person responsible in Freiburg became clearer. “That sucks and has no place in the stadium. We can only apologize for that,” said sports director Jochen Saier. Coach Marco Rose commented on the Leipzig team. “It’s an incident that shouldn’t happen,” he said: “But you often have two or three idiots in the stadium.” In general, he had perceived a “very hot atmosphere”. It will certainly not be any different in the Bundesliga duel, for which the teams will meet again on Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).



Some Freiburg fans climb off the fence of the fan curve.

Image: Reuters



Until then, the Freiburg players have to recover. Your coach was an hour after the final whistle. “They were so fast and so good. I’ve recovered,” said Christian Streich. “Because who are we? We are SC Freiburg. When Leipzig plays with such a line-up, there are not a few days where we are inferior. ”But his team got up again and again. Now we’ll see if we can do something impossible on Saturday.” The result wasn’t nice, “but we have to accept it”. And: “Today’s game doesn’t mean that we’ll have no chance again.”



After being hit by a projectile, André Silva kneels on the ground.

Image: dpa



Speaking of impossible: Streich was anxious to quickly put an end to the night that had gone badly and rather to focus on what had been achieved throughout the season. “If someone had told me before the season what the boys had done so far, I would have thought it impossible,” he said. In the DFB Cup, after the final defeat in 2022, they went to the semifinals, in the Europa League the Freiburg team lost to Juventus Turin in the round of 16. And in the Bundesliga, Freiburg are fourth on the Champions League course – two points ahead of their current permanent rival Leipzig.

He enjoyed the great moment in football in Freiburg. “It’s something special that we’ve done it again. Now we will try to take the last step,” said Marco Rose. “I’ve only been here for eight months. Maybe the club has developed a certain self-image,” said the coach about Leipzig’s fourth entry into the cup final in five years. “People always believe that there are empirical values. But progressing is not a matter of course.” The final on June 3 in Berlin will be against VfB Stuttgart or Eintracht Frankfurt, who will meet this Wednesday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup, on ARD and on Sky). .

But before that there are four Bundesliga match days. Rose would love to see a repeat of the Leipzig performance at the same place on Saturday. “It’s every coach’s struggle,” he said Tuesday night. “Everyone strives to keep the tension high and everyone staying tuned in, always showing that attitude and that same energy. But sometimes you can’t influence small things.” Freiburg, meanwhile, will try not to let their score with Leipzig get any bigger at the weekend – on and off the pitch.