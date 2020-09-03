Of the Sc freiburg has landed a new playmaker: Guus Til is moving from Spartak Moscow to Breisgau. The 22-year-old is initially on loan.
Only last summer, Til moved from AZ Alkmaar to Spartak for the proud transfer fee of 16 million euros. Under the head coach Domenico Tedesco there, however, the young Dutchman only plays a subordinate role – since one does not like to let such an expensive player stew on the bench, the Russians decided to borrow Til for match practice.
In the end, SC Freiburg won the race for the highly talented youngster, who was even called up to the Dutch national team. The parties have agreed not to disclose the exact content of the contract (purchase option, term, etc.).
“Guus is a strong offensive player who runs and plays. He will enrich our team with his variable behavior on the pitch. It was nice to see how Guus clearly committed himself to us after the first few talks, and we are happy to have him to have us on the team, “explained sports director Klemens Hartenbach.
Til will wear the number 14 on his back at the sports club. “I’ve heard from a lot of people that Freiburg is a very family-run club and I’m happy to be a part of it. The Bundesliga is moving at a fast pace, it suits my style of play and I didn’t have to think long about the offer “said the newcomer from Freiburg.
