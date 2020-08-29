Of the Sc freiburg has a new team captain: On Friday evening, the club announced that Christian Günter had been chosen by his teammates as the new captain. Günter succeeds Mike Frantz, who left the club in the summer for Hannover 96.
“It is a great honor for me to be able to lead the club that I have in my heart on the field”, Christian Günter told the club. “I was second captain last year and did one or the other right. I’m very happy that the guys trust me.”
Günter’s deputies have also been confirmed with Nils Petersen and Vincenzo Grifo, but the team council will also include Amir Abrashi and Nicolas Höfler. The election was carried out on the last training camp evening in Schruns.
Günter has been playing for SC Freiburg since he was 13. The now 27-year-old left-back completed 257 professional competitive games for the Breisgau team and also played once for the German national team.
