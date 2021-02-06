The Sc freiburg beats Borussia Dortmund in a varied game. Two long-range shots are enough to win. Dortmund initially remains in sixth place. Freiburg climbed to eighth place.
Goals: 1-0 Jeong (50th), 2-0 Schmid (52nd), 2-1 Moukoko (76th)
The first few minutes of the game were very even. The SC Freiburg tried to build a calm game. Contrary to what we are used to, the Breisgauer did not bet directly on the counter-football favored by Christian Streich. Borussia Mönchengladbach should take away the opportunity to create opportunities with the ball. But when Dortmund had the ball, they tried to set offensive accents. Can failed after five minutes from a distance against the crossbar. Great shot by the national player.
Freiburg didn’t have to hide. Jeong took a heart in the ninth minute and just tried it from a distance. Hitz has problems and lets the ball clap. But then there was the offensive foul. The SC sensed that something was going on here. Only a few minutes later the lead was narrowly missed. Once again it is a standard that brought BVB into trouble. Grifo hits a free kick from the right into the penalty area. At the five-meter room. The ball arrives and is laid sideways, but Höfler is missing a few centimeters to get to it.
Directly after the Freiburg gigantic opportunity, the guests also had the chance to take a tour. The ball came to Reyna via Reus. The American put across Haaland in the penalty area. But Florian Müller was able to clarify with a grandiose rescue act on the line. And shortly afterwards, Müller was in the spotlight again when Haaland tried a rotary shot from 13 meters. But the Freiburg goalkeeper was able to hold onto the ball without any problems. A really strong start for both teams, which shows that they really wanted to take the three points today.
In the middle of the first half, both teams took a short break. That was understandable. Keeping the pace so high for over 90 minutes is almost impossible. Brandt was the first to break the wait for the next opportunity. He tested Müller with a distance hammer from around 20 meters. But the shot was aimed too centrally. No problem for the Freiburg goalkeeper. So the game went into the break with a draw. A fair result so far.
Anyone who had followed the game closely could have guessed that an entertaining second half was looming. Neither team remained guilty of that either. Immediately after the restart, Freiburg caused the surprise and caught the BVB defense on the wrong foot. In the 50th minute, Grifo pulled in from the left, served Jeong and his shot from 19 meters was optimally hit. Hitz flew in vain and couldn’t prevent the SC from taking the lead.
But that’s not all. BVB has often had problems after opposing leaders this season. Freiburg stayed tuned and got help from Marvin Hitz. Christian Streich’s team followed suit just two minutes after the Freiburg lead. Grifo’s shot was blocked. From there the ball jumped to Jonathan Schmid. And he just tried it from the right corner of the box. Hitz underestimated the end of the short corner and could not hold the ball. The ball jumped into the goal and Freiburg was deservedly 2-0 ahead.
BVB needed something to find an answer. Substitute Moukoko had the opportunity to shoot again in the 63rd minute, but the ball hit the post. Most of Borussia’s deals came from a distance. Freiburg made it extremely difficult to get into the box. So it was a very difficult task to catch up.
But Dortmund reacts. Suddenly the actions in the front were more structured again. And then you still had the two wonder strikers on the field, everything seemed possible. In the 76th minute of the game, BVB finally used one of its chances. Haaland ran undisturbed by three Freiburgers to the edge of the box. Moukoko was ready to run and got the ball over. His shot from seven meters hit the crossbar with full force. No opportunity for Müller to get there somehow. Suddenly BVB was back. It could be a very hot final phase.
The Borussia team, dressed in black today, tried everything again, but the last few centimeters were always missing. Too often the ball rolled across the penalty area without a Dortmund player getting to the ball. Freiburg only defended. Each ball was thrown far. The constant running after cost the guests some strength. Moukoko still had the chance to equalize, but Müller held the victory for Freiburg.
For Borussia Dortmund, a turnaround is urgently needed. Edin Terzic’s team today shows the weaknesses of the past weeks again. With standards you are too vulnerable, as soon as a goal is conceded, it becomes wild and in the attack a lot is too complicated. Freiburg fought for an important victory, which ensures that the Breisgauers have nothing to do with the relegation battle.