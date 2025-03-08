When referee Sven Jablonski whistled the game, the majority of the Freiburg spectators looked much happier than the Leipzig Tross. After the 0: 0, he had longer speech in the player group before he was allowed to listen to encouraging chants from the guest curve. But it is as it is: after the goalless draw, RB stays in sixth place behind the SC. And with it well under the expectations that were still completely different in Leipzig in summer. It was understandable that the Freiburg visitors, on the other hand, were in a good mood. A goal did not fall, but at least the entertainment value of the game increased significantly in the second half, and there were actually chances.

In the first 45 minutes, on the other hand, both keepers hardly had anything to do. Leipzig’s Peter Gulacsi was allowed to catch a header from Lucas Höler after 14 minutes, Freiburg’s Noah Atubolo even had to take a long time when Benjamin Sesco completed from an acute angle (10th). But that was already the case with penalty area campaigns.

SZ Plus Dortmund’s 0: 1 against Augsburg :The next embarrassment, this time in neon yellow In 1995 jubilee juries, BVB shows the bad side of its brutal fabricity at 0: 1 against Augsburg. The fans whistle, even the previously positive coach Nico Kovac no longer finds glossing words.

At the sports club, started as a surprise fifth in the game, in the past few days it was at most about the luxury question whether the four victories in February and the 0-0 in Augsburg had not come about despite an amazing playful nasty. This is also why coach Julian Schuster had put a system changeover. A 4-4-2, from which Junior Adamu, the second striker, benefited ahead of Lucas Höler should bring more momentum into the Freiburg game again-which at least succeeded. Vincenzo Grifo and Jan-Niklas The best were the two celebrities who initially stayed on the bench. Grifo came into play after 45, the best after 75 minutes. Previously, Freiburg’s young goalkeeper Atubolo was able to celebrate his second record within two weeks: after an hour of half an hour, the 22-year-old had exceeded the club best of 509 minutes without a goal. In the home game earlier against Bremen, Atubolo had kept his fourth penalty in a row.

On the other hand, the game was significantly more meaningful for RB Leipzig, where the reasons for the disappointing results in the Champions League and the Bundesliga had recently been debated. And questions about lack of success are also those in Leipzig that quickly indicate the trainer. Marco Rose coaches in Freiburg with increasing duration of the game, sometimes loudly cited a sleepy player, threw both arms on the sky or made a gorilla gesture to encourage the back team to make more duel hardness.

Only in the second half does Leipzig come to chances

But nothing was used: While the sports club remained competitive with a committed collective performance, Leipzig had a different problem for a long time. At least the first half did not give the impression that RB wanted to consistently push an opponent that you wanted to leave before the season. It is very likely that the club tour, which should not agree on the coaching question, will now discuss this appearance controversially.

After the change of sides, Roses team ran much more vigorously to the opposing goal and now wanted to clearly force the victory. In the 61st minute, Sesko gave a good opportunity to lead Leipzig, Lutsharel Geertruida also came to a dangerous end (72nd). But the winning goal for the SC could have fallen when Höler Gulacsi forced the first remarkable parade of the day (64.) and the best missed the Leipzig goal (81st). The 0: 0 was ultimately an appropriate result, RB does not really help in the current situation.