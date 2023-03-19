the deputy Julia Zanatta (PL-SC) published an image in its profile on social networks alluding to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) while holding a machine gun.

In the photo, the deputy appears wearing a T-shirt with the words “come and make it” with a hand with 4 fingers targeted by 3 shots. In the caption, the deputy criticizes the disarmament policy of the new government.

“We cannot let our guard down. Unfortunately the situation is not easy. With Lula in power, we left a dream of freedom to move to a unique and exclusive defense of the jobs, of the people that she invested in the weapons sector. We are now talking about bailing out jobs and fighting for legal security.”he wrote.

The deputy is a friend of the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and used the arms policy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) as the basis of his election campaign. Zanatta is the 6th most voted deputy in Santa Catarina.