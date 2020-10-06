The Supreme Court will hear a public interest litigation related to the Hathras incident in UP on Tuesday. In this petition, the investigation of the Hathras case has been demanded to be conducted by a large agency under the supervision of the existing or retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court. Hearing of this petition, Chief Justice S.A. A three-member bench headed by Bobde will do.

The petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of social workers Satyam Dubey, lawyers Vishal Thackeray and Rudra Pratap Yadav. The petition will be heard by a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and V. Ramasubramaniam headed by Chief Justice. The petition has also sought to conduct the investigation of the Hathras incident with the CBI or SIT and to appoint a current or former judge of the High Court or Supreme Court to oversee it. Apart from this, there has been a demand to transfer this case to Delhi.

Demand to transfer the case to Delhi

The petitioners say that the UP government has failed to take action against the accused in the Hathras incident, in which case the case should be shifted to Delhi. This petition also states that the last rites of the victim were done wrongly without the consent of the family. The petition said that the police did not fulfill their obligations in the Hathras case. Apart from this, the officers patronized the accused.