The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspected the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Colonel-General Andrey Kartapolov of organizing the Ilovaisk boiler. This is reported on the page of the department in Facebook…

Related materials Donetsk boiler How the militia intends to defend against the 90,000-strong group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

It is noted that the Russian general is suspected of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and violating the laws of war. According to the investigation, in 2015, Kartapolov, who at that time held the post of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, participated in organizing battles in the area of ​​the city of Debaltseve, and also commanded units of the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, the SBU said.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak, spoke about the proposal to release the military from the Ilovaisk boiler, but leave the Ukrainian volunteers there.

The battles for Ilovaisk were fought in August 2014 between units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and volunteer formations on the one hand, and the self-proclaimed DPR militia on the other. Subsequently, these events became known as the Ilovaisky Cauldron, since the Ukrainian security forces, who first occupied a significant part of the city, were then surrounded and suffered heavy losses as a result of the breakthrough. The main military prosecutor’s office of Ukraine then counted 366 dead, and the investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the number of victims among the security forces could exceed a thousand people.