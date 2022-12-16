“Voenkors RV”: SBU staged a “hunt” for Russian military correspondents Pegov, Kots and Sladkov

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) staged a “hunt” for war correspondents from Russia. This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

The authors of the channel published a video sent to them by the Russian military. The footage shows a search of a captured group of SBU saboteurs, who, among other things, were found to have an “orientation” with a list of known military correspondents.

Among the military men wanted by the Ukrainian special service are Semyon Pegov, Alexander Kots, Alexander Sladkov, Evgeny Poddubny and Andrey Rudenko.

It is noted that local residents helped expose the saboteurs, the militants were detained in the house. Where exactly this happened is not specified.

Earlier, military commander Yuriy Kotenok published a video of operational footage of the detention in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the interrogation of an agent of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vladislav Romensky. The detainee told how he was recruited into the SBU and revealed the details of the assassination attempt on the head of the Belovodsky district.