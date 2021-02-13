The former head of the Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), General Vasily Vovk, on Saturday, February 13, predicted what the refusal to fulfill the Minsk agreements could turn out to be for Kiev.

“If we officially refuse the Minsk Agreements, you can be sure that in the first place we are losing the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions in a month or two,” he said on the air of the Ukrainian TV channel “NASH” on 13 February.

Another Ukrainian general Sergei Krivonos on the same day announced the weakening of the country’s army. According to him, in recent years about 70 thousand military personnel with combat experience have left the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the air of “Apostrophe TV” he explained that this was due to instability at the front – the military did not know “what to do next,” said Krivonos.

According to the general, the Ukrainian authorities need to stop engaging in self-deception and lying to the population that everything is fine in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that the Minsk Agreements are practically impossible to implement in the version in which they were signed. He stressed that there have been no tangible results in the six years since the signing of the document.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, including at the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since the fall of 2014 adopted three documents that regulate steps to de-escalate the conflict. But after the adopted ceasefire agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings are being conducted.