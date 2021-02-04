The former head of the Investigative Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), General Vasily Vovk, predicted the compression of Ukraine to the Chernigov-Kiev principality. He announced this on Thursday, February 4, on the air of the YouTube channel Drozdov.

According to Vovk, the reduction of the country’s territory will occur if the law on the special status of Donbass is adopted. The general believes that if Kiev agrees to the federal status of Donbass, then the same processes will occur in the western part of the state.

“We will have a federation of Bukovina, Transcarpathian and so on <...> I am not a sofa expert, I analyze, communicate, study and know what Romania and Poland are claiming along the perimeter of our border <...> Just give some slack,” he explained is he.

Earlier, on February 2, the plenipotentiary representative of Russia in the contact group on Donbass, Boris Gryzlov, condemned Ukraine’s draft law on the “transition period” of Donbass. He clarified that the new bill grossly violates the Minsk agreements and provides for discrimination against residents of Donbass.

Prior to that, on January 21, Gryzlov said that a year ago in the Donbass there was hope for the fulfillment of the promises made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris at the Normandy Four summit, but now it is obvious that the agreements reached by Kiev are not being implemented, but for a peaceful resolution the conflict requires Ukraine’s confirmation of its adherence to the Minsk and Normandy agreements.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated since a coup in Ukraine in 2014. Donbass did not recognize the new government, declaring independence. In addition, after a referendum in which the majority of residents voted for reunification with Russia, Crimea returned to the country.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the inhabitants of the south-east of Ukraine. The settlement of the armed conflict is being discussed with the mediation of Russia, Germany and France within the framework of the Normandy format, as well as in the format of the meetings of the OSCE Minsk Group.