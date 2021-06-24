The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has explained why Russian singer Philip Kirkorov poses a threat to the country’s security. This is reported by UNIAN.

The artist has repeatedly spoken out in support of the annexation of Crimea to Russia and called the peninsula part of the Russian Federation, the department explained. In addition, he regularly performed in Crimea, arriving there not through Ukraine.

“The SBU has evidence that Philip Kirkorov deliberately denied the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and in his statements justified the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation,” the secret service stressed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine included Kirkorov in the list of persons posing a threat to national security. This was done on the recommendation of the SBU.

In April, Ukraine banned entry to Russian rapper Alisher Valeev, known as Morgenstern.