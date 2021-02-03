The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov called the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against the TV channels “112 Ukraine”, ZIK and NewsOne as a consistent step in the fight against “Russian aggression.” It is reported by “Interfax-Ukraine”.

“A hybrid war is being waged against Ukraine, including in the information field. We must systematically counteract it in order to protect the interests of the state, ”he explained.

Related materials No words In Kiev, they decided to finally break off the connection with Russia. Ukrainians will be banned from speaking Russian

Bakanov stressed that taking into account the data that the SBU has, as well as numerous violations of the legislation in the field of television and radio broadcasting, the department reasonably recommended the NSDC to impose sanctions against three television channels.

Earlier on February 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in connection with the blocking of the 112 Ukraine TV channels, ZIK and NewsOne, said that the country supports freedom of speech, but not propaganda. “The fight for independence is a fight in the information war for truth and European values,” he explained the decision of the authorities. The NSDC’s decision was also greeted by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Alexander Tkachenko. In his opinion, the TV channels were engaged in information terrorism and threatened the security of Ukraine, since they are “instruments of the Kremlin’s propaganda.”

Against this background, the Opposition Platform – For Life party promised the crisis to initiate the impeachment procedure for Zelensky.

On February 2, it became known about the entry into force of the NSDC decision on the application of sanctions against several TV channels: 112 Ukraine and regional channels under its logo, as well as ZIK and NewsOne. After his decree, they stopped broadcasting. Personal sanctions were also imposed on the deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Taras Kozak, who owns the Novosti media holding.