Ukrainian law enforcement officers detained the director of the Ukrainian plant “Motor Sich”, the holder of the title of Hero of Ukraine Vyacheslav Boguslaev. This was told by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“A Hero of Ukraine was detained in Zaporozhye. The director of one of the largest Zaporozhye enterprises has been detained and is now being taken to Kyiv under escort. We are talking about Vyacheslav Boguslaev. Vyacheslav Boguslayev, the head of the board of the Motor Sich company, is accused of treason,” Rogov wrote in his Telegram.

He added that the 83-year-old Boguslaev’s house had been searched. At the same time, the entrance doors to the house were opened with the help of special equipment. The suspect faces life imprisonment.

On October 4, the Russian Aerospace Forces hit the workshops of the Motor Sich plant, intended for the repair of aircraft of the armed forces of Ukraine. In addition, a Ukrainian ammunition depot was hit by missile strikes near the city of Zaporozhye.

Motor Sich is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aircraft and helicopter engines. After Ukraine gained independence, the enterprise retained Soviet production chains, so Russia was the main buyer of the plant’s products.

However, the situation changed in 2014, when Kyiv imposed a unilateral embargo on the supply of defense products to Russia. As a result, Motor Sich lost its largest sales market and found itself in a crisis.