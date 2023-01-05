SBU: Deputy head of Odessa regional administration detained on suspicion of fraud

The Security Service of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed in Telegram detention of the deputy head of the Odessa regional administration, who is suspected of fraud.

Earlier it became known that the SBU detained Oleg Muratov, deputy head of the Odessa regional administration, on suspicion of taking a bribe.

It is noted that the official, for a monetary reward, offered the head of one of the structural divisions his “assistance” in avoiding criminal liability for misappropriation of state property.

“For 25 thousand dollars, he promised to resolve the issue of closing the criminal case, where the official appeared,” the report said.