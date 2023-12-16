SBU Colonel Kostenko: Ukraine cannot fight Russian glide bombs

In Ukraine they do not know how to deal with Russian glide bombs, admitted the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Roman Kostenko in interview Ukrainian TV channel “Direct”.

“We have no means that could prevent the enemy from using these bombs,” Kostenko complained. He explained that these bombs can glide safely “because we can't reach them.”

The colonel also sounded the alarm due to the massive scale of Russian gliding munitions. According to him, Russia can produce weapons for strikes in huge quantities thanks to large reserves of Soviet KAB aerial bombs, on the basis of which glide weapons are created.

Earlier, Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in the Orekhov area of ​​the Zaporozhye region. Air defense (air defense) and electronic warfare (EW) systems repelled an attempt by Kiev to launch an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack on objects in the Crimea.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian commander of the Achilles company of the 92nd separate airmobile brigade, Yuriy Fedorenko, admitted that for every one Ukrainian drone there are seven Russian ones. He also stated that due to the difference in the amount of equipment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are forced to save drones and use them only when there is a target.