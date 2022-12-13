SBU indicted Kobtseva, a participant in the Minsk talks, for organizing a referendum

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) filed charges in absentia for participating in organizing a referendum on the entry of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) into Russia to three residents of the LPR. The agency announced this on its Facebook page. (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

It is noted that charges of “collaboration activities” and “encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine” were brought against two deputies of the People’s Council of the LPR and a representative of the territorial election commission of Lugansk.

The SBU clarified that among them is Olga Kobtseva, a representative of the LPR in the Trilateral Contact Group (TKG), who represented the republic in the subgroup on humanitarian issues and headed the working group on the exchange of prisoners at the talks in Minsk.

The department also added that they had already established the whereabouts of the accused and “carry out comprehensive measures to bring them to justice.”

Earlier, the SBU reported on the completion of “counterintelligence measures” in the churches of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Kharkiv region. In particular, they announced the discovery of a “library with pro-Kremlin literature praising the aggressor country,” as well as Russian rubles.