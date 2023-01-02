SBU charged in absentia the head of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) charged in absentia the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina. This is reported TASS with reference to fast press service of the department in Telegram on Monday, January 2.

“As a result of investigative and operational actions, the SBU collected evidence of the participation of the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Elvira Nabiullina, in financing the military groups of the aggressor country,” the post says.

According to representatives of the SBU, Nabiullina organized the introduction of the ruble zone in the regions of the south and east of Ukraine. The publication also notes that “the head of the Russian Central Bank assisted the local administrations of Russia in blocking the circulation of the hryvnia.”

The SBU clarified that Nabiullina was charged under Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“Deliberate actions committed by a representative of the authorities by prior conspiracy of a group of persons in order to change the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine and violate the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine, resulting in the death of people and other serious consequences).

At the end of December 2022, the SBU sentenced Russian singer and State Duma deputy Denis Maidanov to 15 years in prison in absentia. The agency’s message said that Maidanov, as a deputy, supported the accession of the LPR and DPR to Russia.