The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) charged in absentia the head of the Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, with financing the military groups of the “aggressor country”. This was stated on January 2 in the Telegram channel of the special services.

“As a result of investigative and operational actions, the SBU collected evidence of the participation of the head of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, Elvira Nabiullina, in financing the military groups of the aggressor country,” the report says.

Nabiullina was charged in absentia under Part 3 of Art. 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“Deliberate actions committed by a representative of the authorities by prior conspiracy of a group of persons in order to change the boundaries of the territory and the state border of Ukraine and violate the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine, resulting in death of people and other grave consequences”).

Currently, the special service is deciding whether to put the financier on the international wanted list.

In December, a Ukrainian court sentenced State Duma deputy Denis Maidanov to 15 years in prison. He was found guilty of encroaching on the territorial integrity of the country. The SBU then noted that the service managed to collect “irrefutable evidence of guilt” of Maidanov.

Earlier, back in March, a Ukrainian court issued a warrant for the arrest in absentia of Russian singer Oleg Gazmanov. It was clarified that the prosecutor’s office intends to put the artist on the international wanted list.