SBU announced the detention of the director of “Motor Sich” Boguslayev for cooperation with Russia

Boguslaev, director of the Motor Sich plant, was detained in Ukraine on suspicion of cooperation with Russia. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Telegram.

The head of the department of foreign economic activity of the enterprise was also detained. The detention took place within the framework of criminal proceedings on the fact of the illegal supply of military goods to Russia.

According to investigators, the management of the plant located in Zaporozhye was involved in the deal. It is specified that the Russian military used the received goods for the production and repair of attack helicopters.

Earlier, the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine opened criminal cases under the article “treason” against members of election commissions at the referendum on the entry of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) into Russia. Representatives of election commissions are accused of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as of collaborationism. They face up to 15 years in prison.