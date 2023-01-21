The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on January 21 announced the conduct of counterintelligence activities in one of the districts of Kyiv.

“The security service is carrying out counterintelligence <...> activities on the territory of the Desnyansky district of the capital,” the message says. Telegram channel SBU.

The purpose of the measures is to strengthen the counter-sabotage protection of critical infrastructure facilities and increase the level of security of citizens.

In addition, the SBU was notified about searches of residents and private cars.

As writes “Gazeta.Ru”, in early January, the SBU announced the exposure of a cell of the Sharia Party, which was preparing riots in the Dnieper (until 2016 it was called Dnepropetrovsk).

This statement was commented on by a blogger, founder of the Shariy Party, Ukrainian politician Anatoly Shariy. He told Izvestia that “inventing various nonsense” is in the manner of Kyiv. He also said that there was no cell of his party in the Dnieper at all, since the faction did not pass there.

In August, counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine suspected an ex-employee of the Verkhovna Rada of being recruited to install bugs in the parliament building.

According to the SBU, the man was allegedly supposed to collect intelligence about visits to a number of foreign delegations, but he resigned from the parliament and did not fulfill the tasks assigned to him.