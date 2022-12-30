SBU accuses DPR First Deputy Minister of Coal and Energy Nesterenko of terrorism in absentia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has filed charges of terrorism against the First Deputy Minister of Coal and Energy of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), it is said in Telegramdepartmental channel.

The SBU did not disclose the name of the accused, but attached to the message a photo of Anatoly Nesterenko, First Deputy Minister of Coal and Energy of the DPR, who for some time this year acted as head of the Minugol of the region. He is accused under Part 1 of Art. 258-3 (“Participation in a terrorist group or terrorist organization”) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.