The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the exposure of an illegal private military company. About it reported on the website of the special services.

According to the SBU, the organizers of the PMC are former People’s Deputies of Ukraine Semyon Semenchenko and Yevgeny Shevchenko. At the same time, the latter is indicated in the message as “a freelance agent of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine known to the general public.” The politicians allegedly imported military spare parts and dual-use goods from Russia to Ukraine without customs clearance and sold them to state-owned defense enterprises at inflated prices.

It is alleged that the PMC had its own base in the Kiev region. Also, some of the mercenaries trained in training centers abroad.