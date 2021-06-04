The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) accused Russia of a cyberattack on the computer networks of government bodies and critical infrastructure. Writes about this “Interfax-Ukraine” with reference to the press service of the department.

As the secret services explained, about a month ago, government departments received mass mailings of emails containing malware. It is noted that in some of them the sender’s addresses were changed. Several authorities received mailings allegedly from the National Police of Ukraine.

The specialists assured that they were able to track the control and command servers from which the spam was sent. Some of them are said to be in Russia. The SBU has not yet provided any evidence to the accusations.

At the end of April, the SBU announced the prevention of a “powerful cyber attack” on government agencies by the Russian special services. Kiev considered that it should have taken place with the help of a hacker from Zaporozhye, who agreed to work for Moscow for a cash reward. A case of high treason was opened against him.