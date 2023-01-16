“SBT News on TV” will be daily and presented during the early hours; will address issues on politics, technology and audiovisual

THE SBT (Brazilian television system) debut this Monday (16.jan.2023) the program SBT News on TV, a daily newscast presented by journalist Fernando Jordão during the early hours. It will also be broadcast on the internet, at streaming from the broadcaster.

It will air from Monday to Friday after Operation Mosqueon Saturdays after Awesome News and on Sundays after Andre Rieu Orchestra.

Here are the scheduled times the show will air each day of the week:

2nd Wednesday : 2h30;

: 2h30; tuesday : 2h45;

: 2h45; wednesday : 2h15;

: 2h15; thursday : 2h15;

: 2h15; friday : 2h15

: 2h15 Saturday : 3:00 am;

: 3:00 am; Sunday: 1h00.

The program will present a balance of the news of the day, in addition to coverage of Brazilian political and economic events, with the help of specialists to clarify and deepen the facts. The newscast, which will also report international facts, will have the participation of correspondents from the SBT in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Japan.

The new newspaper features other online programs from the broadcaster, such as behind the scenes and analyzes of Brazilian politics, the Express Power and the Power Agencyexclusive interviews from Prospectscurrent geopolitics, World map, technological innovations, Tech News and audiovisual releases, from Hollywood News.