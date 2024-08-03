The broadcaster’s statement says that the businessman and presenter remains in the hospital for medical care

O SBT (Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão) released an official statement on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3, 2024) denying that businessman and presenter Silvio Santos, 93, is in critical health condition. The broadcaster’s press office stated that he remains hospitalized in Hospital Israelita Albert Einsteinin Sao Paulo.

Noted SBT says that Silvio Santos “He remains in the hospital only for necessary medical care, being medicated for his speedy recovery”.

The host is hospitalized since last Thursday (1st August 2024). At the time, the broadcaster reported that he had gone to the hospital to have imaging tests.

On July 18, the owner of SBT was also hospitalizedafter being diagnosed with H1N1. The virus, which can also be called influenza A, is the variation of the flu virus responsible for causing swine flu. He had high on July 20th.

SILVIO SANTOS

Consecrated for more than 40 years at the head of auditorium programspresented on Brazilian television on Sundays, Silvio Santos has not appeared on television since September 2022.

With his departure, the Silvio Santos Program began to be hosted by the presenter’s daughter Patricia Abravanel.

In December 2023, in a rare appearance, the owner of SBT received a tribute at home, in São Paulo, in celebration of his 93rd birthday.

Watch the moment:

At the door of his house, Silvio Santos is surprised by journalists and receives congratulations with cake and a party hat. pic.twitter.com/bRQoCWzcWv — MSP-Brazil (@mspbra) December 12, 2023

READ THE FULL NOTE FROM SBT:

“São Paulo, August 3, 2024 – SBT informs that contrary to what is being speculated in the press, communicator Silvio Santos is not in a critical state of health.

Silvio Santos remains in the hospital only for necessary medical care, being medicated for his speedy recovery.”