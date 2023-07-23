Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/23/2023 – 2:23 pm Share

The Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC) opens this Sunday (23), in Curitiba, the 75th Annual Meeting of the entity. This year’s theme is “Science and Democracy for a just and developed Brazil”.

The event runs until July 29. Round tables and conferences are planned on climate change, reconstruction of support for scientific research, artificial intelligence, national development of vaccines, among other topics. The event is free.

Related news:

In total, the congress will feature more than 200 activities, including face-to-face and virtual debates. The activities will take place at the Polytechnic Center of the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), in the rectory complex, in the historic building on the campus and in Praça Santos Andrade.

The opening will take place today, at 6 pm, at Teatro Guaíra, in the capital of Paraná, and will be broadcast on social networks.

The complete schedule can be found at site from SBPC.