There’s no rush, but at Yamaha we’re starting to think about the future in the Superbike World Championship (WSBK). Toprak Razgatlioglu is the trump card of the factory team. The 2021 world champion is now in his fourth year as a Yamaha factory rider and will most likely remain so.

The question is whether Razgatlioglu prefers to continue his career in factory-derived bikes, to win more races and world titles, or whether he is attracted to MotoGP. A few days ago, he tested the Yamaha M1 for the second time, but was unable to fully convince Yamaha’s racing director Lin Jarvis.

In the Yamaha WSBK team, however, it is not Lin Jarvis but Paul Denning who decides. At the head of the Crescent team, his operational team in World Superbike, Denning initially directed Suzuki’s SBK program for years. Since 2016, Yamaha has been the manufacturer that relies on Crescent’s experience and expertise.

Since 2020, Razgatlioglu has been the spearhead of the team, but will he stay that way? Denning knows Toprak very well and hopes the Turk will stay with the team after the 2023 season. Above all, he hopes to see him continue wearing Yamaha colours.

If Razgatlioglu leaves, is Yamaha already looking for alternatives?

“The goal is to keep him at Yamaha. If that means he’s on a MotoGP bike, then that’s good. If he stays here, then that’s fine too,” Denning said about Razgatlioglu in an interview with “Motorsport-Total .com”, noting: “From our point of view, of course, it would be perfect if he stayed here. It would be our dream.”

“I hope that in the coming months he decides to find a good work-life balance here and that he enjoys life and duels. Bautista has a technical advantage at the moment. But I hope Razgatlioglu has the dream of winning many more world titles with the Yamaha,” Denning said.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Kenan Sofuoglu Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Should Razgatlioglu leave the Yamaha factory Superbike team and switch to the Japanese MotoGP program for 2024 or even settle with another manufacturer, there is “no plan B for now” for the Yamaha WSBK team, as admits Denning.

Both Razgatlioglu’s contract and that with his teammate Andrea Locatelli expire at the end of the season. Is Denning already looking around for alternatives, should the need arise? “I have a certain idea of ​​what is the best option for the future. But there have been no formal talks yet and we haven’t contacted any other pilots,” he explains.

Does Andrea Locatelli have what it takes to be Yamaha’s number 1?

With or without Razgatlioglu: Denning is impressed by Locatelli and his growth. The Italian has been racing for the Yamaha factory team in the Superbike World Championship since 2021, having won the Supersport World Championship title on Yamaha in 2020. In the current season, Locatelli has already taken several podium finishes after three race weekends and has collected only few points less than Razgatlioglu.

“I am very happy with his performances and the way he has worked, both in the winter tests and in the races held so far”, says Denning of Locatelli, and reveals: “As a team we have put a little more pressure on him, but in a way positive. We made him believe in himself more.”

“He’s a rider who dominated World Supersport and now has two years of Superbike experience. So why shouldn’t he be able to take another step?” The Yamaha team boss defines the work with which Locatelli contributed to the development of the R1 as “excellent”.

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

During winter testing, Locatelli was “quicker and easier to find the set-up than Toprak,” as Denning notes. “Even his mental strength has improved”, praised the team manager, convinced of the Italian’s talent. “He still has room for improvement. He can believe in himself even more.”

When specifically asked if Locatelli has what it takes to become number one on the team, Denning replies: “Why not? The next step is to win a race. He has already fought with Bautista and Rea in some races and has done very well. But the the result was always second or third place”.

“He simply has to fight for victories. Then he can take the next step in terms of confidence. He has the right balance between age and experience,” said the Yamaha team boss of the 26-year-old Italian.

Denning spoke about Aegerter and Gardner: “We are watching them very closely”

So, should Razgatlioglu leave Yamaha’s SBK program next winter, Denning already has a potential successor in the pits.

Locatelli, however, isn’t the only one who has impressed the Yamaha team boss. Denning also praises the performances of Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner, who are both currently contesting their first season in the Yamaha GRT satellite team in the Superbike World Championship.

Of Aegerter and his career, whose highlights so far include winning the 2021 and 2022 Supersport world titles with Yamaha, Denning says: “Domi is very smart. He was dominant in the Supersport World Championship, even though he had very strong opponents. “.

And of Gardner, whose career highlight is winning the 2021 Moto2 world champion title with Aki Ajo’s team, Denning says: “Remy won the Moto2 World Championship in a very thoughtful and controlled way.”

Dominique Aegerter, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The conclusions of the Yamaha boss on Aegerter and Gardner are: “Both are very promising. It’s good for Yamaha and for the team. I hope they continue to grow. Of course our goal is to be the best Yamaha team. But I remember also how the Tech3 team managed to put the factory team under pressure in the MotoGP class”.

Not only the Tech3 team, but above all the Petronas team, as a Yamaha satellite team, was able to put pressure on the Yamaha factory team. This pressure was so great in the 2019 and 2020 MotoGP seasons that then Petronas rider Fabio Quartararo was promoted directly to the factory team, replacing none other than superstar Valentino Rossi.

Can Denning imagine something similar in World Superbike? Or that Aegerter or Gardner will be promoted from GRT-Yamaha to the official Yamaha team? “They’re both very fast,” said Denning, adding: “I’m very happy for GRT, even if it’s not my team. Now they have two very combative, aggressive and hungry riders capable of getting good results. We’ve both been watching very closely.” Neighbor”.

Dominique Aegerter flattered by Denning’s praise, but cautious

And what do the pilots in question have to say on the matter? Aegerter feels flattered by Denning’s positive statements, but deliberately keeps the ball low. “Sounds like a good thing to me,” Aegerter tells “Motorsport-Total.com” of the Yamaha team boss’s words of praise. However, after just three weekends in the Superbike World Championship, the Swiss rider still doesn’t want to think about a promotion to the factory team: “Let’s wait and see if that happens in the end.”

Dominique Aegerter, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aegerter admits that he himself has doubts about being considered for such a change. “Switzerland is a small country. It’s not easy and I’ve now reached an age that for some is no longer so interesting,” says the 32-year-old.

But Denning seems to directly take away the age doubts. “For me, age makes no difference. Performance is everything”, assures the Yamaha team boss and underlines: “Jonathan Rea is still as hungry as ever at 37. Bautista became world champion at 38. So for me It’s not a problem”.

Remy Gardner enjoys life in World Superbike

Like Aegerter, Gardner, his teammate at GRT Yamaha, is also not thinking about a possible move to the official Yamaha team. “Honestly, I haven’t thought about it yet. That thought hasn’t crossed my mind. Right now I’m just enjoying the bike,” the Australian told ‘Motorsport-Total.com’.

Remy Gardner, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While Aegerter became Supersport World Champion for the second time in a row in 2022, Gardner did not finish on the podium like the then reigning Moto2 World Champion. In the MotoGP class, the Australian rode for the rookie on the KTM Tech3. But in the summer, before he could get used to MotoGP, he discovered that in 2023 there would be no more need for him.

Gardner is much happier now in World Superbike: “I had a difficult year in 2022. Now I like spending a little more time at home with my girlfriend and my dog. To be honest, I haven’t thought of anything yet contract”.