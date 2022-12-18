The rain conditioned the three days of private tests of the Superbike World Championship which took place this week in Jerez de la Frontera, but at Yamaha they tried to make the best of a bad situation to carry on the development of the R1.

The vice-world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu only took to the track in the first two days, while his box mate Andrea Locatelli is … Continue reading

#SBK #Yamaha #positive #indications #Jerez #rain