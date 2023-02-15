The Superbike Commission, composed of Gregorio LAVILLA (Dorna, Executive Director of WorldSBK), Paul KING (Director of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission), Biense BIERMA (General Secretary of the MSMA), coordinated by Paul DUPARC (Manager of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission – SBK Secretary of the Commission), in the presence of Ludovic REIGNIER (FIM WorldSBK Technical Director), Dominique HEBRARD (FIM CTI Technical Manager) and Roland BERGER (FIM CTI Director) have met several times in recent weeks and have established the following.

No to the minimum bike/rider weight

Now the SBK Championship is ripe. It is necessary to ensure the continuity of this category and maintain the technical rules that have given rise to the current success. The request for a minimum combined weight between rider and bike was ruled out by the “SBK Permanent Bureau”. An issue that was much debated last season, especially under the pressure of heavier riders such as Scott Redding and Jonathan Rea, but which he had seen strong opposition from world champion Alvaro Bautista and Ducati, who therefore emerged victorious from this battle.

WorldSSP: technical rules kept for 2023, with no further changes for this year

Supersport and Supersport Next Generation will see for another year the confirmation of the technical rules in force from 2022. This postponement will allow the current manufacturers under the Supersport rules to work during this season to define the basis of the technical/balancing rules for the Supersport Next Generation 2024, mandatory for all manufacturers. At the end of the 2023 season, a study will establish the performance in terms of balance of results and then go on to define the balance of performance for this category in 2024.

The bike of Nicolò Bulega, Aruba.It Racing Supersport Team Photo by: Ducati Racing

Testing restrictions for WorldSSP and WorldSSP300

A restriction has been established regarding testing: riders and teams racing in the Supersport and Supersport 300 World Championships are now prohibited from carrying out tests, trials or races in the same venue that hosts an FIM World Superbike World Championship event during the 11 days that precede the first day of testing of the same weekend.

Flag to flag racing in WorldSSP300

Considering that the minimum age of the WorldSSP300 riders has been raised and that these riders have to carry out tests to take part in the higher categories, the introduction of flag to flag races for this category has been approved (as already happens in WorldSSP and in the WorldSBK): in all classes, therefore, a race will not be interrupted for meteorological reasons except for extraordinary events. Drivers who want to change tires or make adjustments will have to enter the pits and do so during the race.

In line with all FIM categories, the meaning of the yellow flag with red stripes will be as follows: “On this part of the track, grip could be affected by any reason other than the rain, thus leading to unexpected asphalt conditions. These include patches of wet on a dry track, oil, gravel, grass or other debris”.

Helmet homologation: safety improvements

The FIM is continuing its mission to improve rider clothing and helmet development. In line with this policy, only FIM homologated helmets (with a valid FIM Homologation Certificate) will be permitted with the following deadlines:

Until 12/31/2025: FRHPhe-01 & FRHPhe-02

From 01/01/2026: FRHPhe-02 only

The list of FIM homologated helmets is available on www.frhp.org.

The decisions of this Superbike Commission have been approved by the Permanent Bureau.

A constantly updated version of the FIM SBK Regulations containing the detailed text of the regulatory changes will be available shortly on the FIM website.