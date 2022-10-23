Toprak Razgatlioglu makes no mistake twice: after the mistake of Race 1, in San Juan El Villicum the reigning world champion finds redemption in the Superpole Race and takes his first victory of the weekend. The Yamaha rider has no qualms and folds Alvaro Bautista after a heated duel, thus reducing the gap in the standings, which becomes 77 points.

The starting point of the Turkish was excellent, keeping the first position and giving it only for a couple of corners to the Spaniard, but then keeping his head up to the checkered flag. It is an invigorated Razgatlioglu what you see in San Juan on the Argentine Sunday morning, but the Ducati rider is no exception and does not hold back when it comes to battle. The two engage in a fight without discounts that he keeps with bated breath and that in the early stages of the race also sees Jonathan Rea as protagonist.

The Kawasaki rider is still on the hunt for his first success after the fast that lasts from Race 2 to Estoril and it seemed that the Superpole Race was the right opportunity. In the battle with the other title contenders, however, the Northern Irishman made a mistake and had to give up two positions, going wide and having to rebuild his race. At the finish he is satisfied with the third step of the podium, a result that sees him lose ground in the standings. A wasted opportunity for Rea, who had shown himself to be very fast during all 10 laps and also signed the fastest lap of the race in 1’32 ”277.

Good ascent by Michael Ruben Rinaldi, author of an opaque performance on Saturday but much more effective on this Argentine Sunday morning. The rider from Romagna brings the other Ducati Aruba to the foot of the podium and conquers a very good fourth position in front of an equally excellent Iker Lecuona. The Spaniard, a rookie in SBK, is in his first weekend on the San Juan track but seems to be at ease. In the final stages fighting for podium positions, he is sixth at the finish line behind Alex Lowes, fifth with the other Kawasaki.

The best of the independent riders is also today Axel Bassani, who does not replicate yesterday’s stratospheric result but closes the sprint race in seventh position, remaining ahead of Xavi Vierge’s Honda, improved compared to Race 1 and eighth at the checkered flag. Loris Baz, ninth, and Andrea Locatelli, tenth, close the top 10. The Frenchman is the first of the BMW drivers, while the factory couple is lagging behind: Michael van der Mark and Scott Redding are 11th and 14th respectively.