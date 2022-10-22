If there is anyone who is trying in every way to keep the fight for the world championship open it is Toprak Razgatlioglu. The reigning world champion, dominator of Friday in San Juan Villicum, confirmed his qualification, going to take a record Superpole. With a time of 1’36 ”216, the Turkish lowers the reference set by him last year by a clear second. Once again, the front row is monopolized by the three title contenders, with Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista in second and third place respectively.

The Kawasaki rider seemed to have no rivals, who had scored an unstoppable lap at the end of the session. Right at the last moment, however, Toprak snatched an almost certain pole from him by adjusting the time by just over two tenths and relegating him to second position. In turn, the Northern Irishman trimmed another two tenths to Alvaro Bautista, who completes the front row and pays almost half a second from the poleman and now a direct rival in the championship.

The world championship now seems to get out of hand, but Rea does not give up and precedes the two most favorites in the fight for the title. The top three will face off on the front row, but they haven’t made a huge difference to the rest of the group. To open the second row we find an excellent Iker Lecuona, who grabs the fourth position seven tenths from the top. The Honda rider is making his debut on the Argentine track, but he also defended himself against the more experienced Scott Redding, fifth. With the second row of the Briton, all five manufacturers are represented in the top five positions.

The first of the independent drivers is Loris Baz, who suffered a crash in the middle of the session when he was looking for the tow of Jonathan Rea. However, the Frenchman of the Bonovo team managed to move to sixth position, ahead of Axel Bassani, who was seventh. The rider Motocorsa put the wheels of his Ducati ahead of those of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, more in difficulty than his team and brand mate. Alex Lowes is also struggling, who did not go beyond ninth position in today’s Superpole. To close the top 10 we find the other Honda of Xavi Vierge. Andrea Locatelli is only 11th, who is also rather late compared to his neighbor in the box: the Bergamo rider pays 1.1 seconds from Toprak. Behind him Garrett Gerloff, 12th.