The last third of the season of this world championship begins with a new domination, which is going more and more in the direction of Alvaro Bautista. On the San Juan El Villicum track, the Ducati Spaniard took the lead in the early stages of Race 1 to go on to win with an advantage of just over five seconds over the first of his rivals. The championship leader is relentless, further consolidating his leadership in the general by taking advantage of a sensational mistake by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

In fact, on the first lap, Bautista and the reigning world champion engaged in a duel to take the first position and, in an attempt to defend himself, the Yamaha rider slipped at Turn 9, throwing away the possibility of fighting for the victory and try to reduce the gap in the standings. This is a sensational mistake on the part of Toprak, who thus slips to -80 from the top, after having conquered a point on his return to the track with a small comeback that took him up to 15th position.

On the other hand, the one who manages to take advantage of Toprak’s misstep is Jonathan Rea, who at the finish paid just over five seconds from Bautista, but nibbled a few points from the Yamaha rider. The Northern Irishman fought throughout the race with Axel Bassani and the two fought for the second position that saw the Kawasaki rider win. With the second place in Race 1, the six-time world champion moves to -87 from Bautista, the undisputed leader.

The rider Motocorsa fought like a lion, author of a more than solid performance. Taking the lead in the very early stages of the race, Bassani never left the podium positions, managing to cross the finish line in third position, after resisting Rea’s attacks.

Remains at the foot of the podium Iker Lecuona, present in the top three in the opening laps, but then 11 seconds away from the winner. The Honda rider is still the author of a good race, considering that it is his first time in San Juan El Villicum and he is still familiarizing himself with the track. The Spaniard put the wheels of his Fireblade ahead of those of Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s Ducati, much less effective than Bautista. The Romagna-born finished Race 1 in fifth position, almost 14 seconds behind his teammate.

Alex Lowes is sixth at the checkered flag ahead of Scott Redding, first of the BMW drivers. The two official M1000RRs manage to grab the top 10, with Michael van der Mark tenth. Between the two teammates are Andrea Locatelli, first of the Yamaha riders at the finish line, and Xavi Vierge, ninth with the other official Honda. Race to forget instead for Loris Baz, who did not go beyond the 16th place.